Vertiv rewards partners for 2022 achievements

Vertiv has awarded its partners and distributors at its recent Asia Channel Summit in Bali.

The event focused on the role of energy-efficient infrastructure and AI-driven growth in the industry, and also featured key technology partners like Dell.

A/NZ winners at the summit included Distributor of the Year Orion Computers; Black Diamond Partners of the Year was handed to Natural Power Solutions (NPS) and Power Quality Group (PQG) while Server Racks Australia secured the Product Excellence Award.

In ASEAN, winners included 2022 Diamond Partners of the Year Unique Central; Premier Systems; Engie ITS and PT Ekagrata Data Gemilang.

2022 Elite Black Diamond Partner of the Year went to DCD Technology; M-CASC; Reon Energy and Critical Power Solutions Engineering. Distributor of the year for Southeast Asia went to FPS-ENP and Tech Data secured the same award for Asia as well as Product Excellence Award for Rack UPS.

M-CASC also won Product Excellence for Integrated Solutions.

Diamond Partner of the Year for Portfolio Selling went to Trends and Technologies.

Product Excellence Award for Thermal went to PT DKSH Indonesia while Product Excellence Award for ITMS went to Vstecs.

“This year, we took the Asia Channel Summit as an opportunity to recognise and connect with all our valued partners in the region while helping them experience how Vertiv creates long-term, positive impact on businesses, the society, and the environment," Vertiv Asia senior director of channel business, Daniel Sim said.

"Our partners play a crucial role in expanding the reach of Vertiv solutions, which help companies achieve their sustainability goals regarding energy and water efficiency."