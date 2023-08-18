Prisma.js: Code-first ORM in JavaScript

Get a hands-on tour of the leading JavaScript object-relational mapping tool, which you can use with MongoDB and traditional databases.

Credit: annstar14/Shutterstock

Prisma is a popular data-mapping layer (ORM) for server-side JavaScript and TypeScript. Its core purpose is to simplify and automate how data moves between storage and application code. Prisma supports a wide range of datastores and provides a powerful yet flexible abstraction layer for data persistence. Get a feel for Prisma and some of its core features with this code-first tour.

An ORM layer for JavaScript

Object-relational mapping (ORM) was pioneered by the Hibernate framework in Java. The original goal of object-relational mapping was to overcome the so-called impedance mismatch between Java classes and RDBMS tables. From that idea grew the more broadly ambitious notion of a general-purpose persistence layer for applications. Prisma is a modern JavaScript-based evolution of the Java ORM layer.

Prisma supports a range of SQL databases and has expanded to include the NoSQL datastore, MongoDB. Regardless of the type of datastore, the overarching goal remains: to give applications a standardised framework for handling data persistence.

The domain model

We’ll use a simple domain model to look at several kinds of relationships in a data model: many-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many. (We’ll skip one-to-one, which is very similar to many-to-one.)

Prisma uses a model definition (a schema) that acts as the hinge between the application and the datastore. One approach when building an application, which we’ll take here, is to start with this definition and then build the code from it. Prisma automatically applies the schema to the datastore.

The Prisma model definition format is not hard to understand, and you can use a graphical tool, PrismaBuilder, to make one. Our model will support a collaborative idea-development application, so we’ll have User, Idea, and Tag models. A User can have many Ideas (one-to-many) and an Idea has one User , the owner (many-to-one). Ideas and Tags form a many-to-many relationship. Listing 1 shows the model definition.

Listing 1. Model definition in Prisma

datasource db { provider = "sqlite" url = "file:./dev.db" } generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" } model User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) name String email String @unique ideas Idea[] } model Idea { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) name String description String owner User @relation(fields: [ownerId], references: [id]) ownerId Int tags Tag[] } model Tag { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) name String @unique ideas Idea[] }

Listing 1 includes a datasource definition (a simple SQLite database that Prisma includes for development purposes) and a client definition with “generator client” set to prisma-client-js . The latter means Prisma will produce a JavaScript client the application can use for interacting with the mapping created by the definition.

As for the model definition, notice that each model has an id field, and we are using the Prisma @default(autoincrement()) annotation to get an automatically incremented integer ID.

To create the relationship from User to Idea , we reference the Idea type with array brackets: Idea[] . This says: give me a collection of Ideas for the User . On the other side of the relationship, you give Idea a single User with: owner User @relation(fields: [ownerId], references: [id]) .

Besides the relationships and the key ID fields, the field definitions are straightforward; String for Strings , and so on.

Create the project

We'll use a simple project to work with Prisma’s capabilities. The first step is to create a new Node.js project and add dependencies to it. After that, we can add the definition from Listing 1 and use it to handle data persistence with Prisma's built-in SQLite database.

To start our application, we’ll create a new directory, init an npm project, and install the dependencies, as shown in Listing 2.

Listing 2. Create the application

mkdir iw-prisma cd iw-prisma npm init -y npm install express @prisma/client body-parser mkdir prisma touch prisma/schema.prisma

Now, create a file at prisma/schema.prisma and add the definition from Listing 1. Next, tell Prisma to make SQLite ready with a schema, as shown in Listing 3.

Listing 3. Set up the database

npx prisma migrate dev --name init npx prisma migrate deploy

Listing 3 tells Prisma to “migrate” the database, which means applying schema changes from the Prisma definition to the database itself. The dev flag tells Prisma to use the development profile, while --name gives an arbitrary name for the change. The deploy flag tells prisma to apply the changes.

Use the data

Now, let’s allow for creating users with a RESTful endpoint in Express.js. You can see the code for our server in Listing 4, which goes inside the in iw-prisma/server.js file. Listing 4 is vanilla Express code, but we can do a lot of work against the database with minimal effort thanks to Prisma.

Listing 4. Express code

const express = require('express'); const bodyParser = require('body-parser'); const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client'); const prisma = new PrismaClient(); const app = express(); app.use(bodyParser.json()); const port = 3000; app.listen(port, () = { console.log(`Server is listening on port ${port}`); }); // Fetch all users app.get('/users', async (req, res) = { const users = await prisma.user.findMany(); res.json(users); }); // Create a new user app.post('/users', async (req, res) = { const { name, email } = req.body; const newUser = await prisma.user.create({ data: { name, email } }); res.status(201).json(newUser); });

Currently, there are just two endpoints, /users GET for getting a list of all the users, and /user POST for adding them. You can see how easily we can use the Prisma client to handle these use cases, by calling prisma.user.findMany() and prisma.user.create() , respectively.

The findMany() method without any arguments will return all the rows in the database. The create() method accepts an object with a data field holding the values for the new row (in this case, the name and email—remember that Prisma will auto-create a unique ID for us).

Now we can run the server with: node server.js .

Testing with CURL

Let’s test out our endpoints with CURL, as shown in Listing 5.

Listing 5. Try out the endpoints with CURL

$ curl http://localhost:3000/users [] $ curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"name":"George Harrison","email":"george.harrison@example.com"}' http://localhost:3000/users {"id":2,"name":"John Doe","email":"john.doe@example.com"}{"id":3,"name":"John Lennon","email":"john.lennon@example.com"}{"id":4,"name":"George Harrison","email":"george.harrison@example.com"} $ curl http://localhost:3000/users [{"id":2,"name":"John Doe","email":"john.doe@example.com"},{"id":3,"name":"John Lennon","email":"john.lennon@example.com"},{"id":4,"name":"George Harrison","email":"george.harrison@example.com"}]

Listing 5 shows us getting all users and finding an empty set, followed by adding users, then getting the populated set.

Next, let’s add an endpoint that lets us create ideas and use them in relation to users, as in Listing 6.

Listing 6. User ideas POST endpoint

app.post('/users/:userId/ideas', async (req, res) = { const { userId } = req.params; const { name, description } = req.body; try { const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { id: parseInt(userId) } }); if (!user) { return res.status(404).json({ error: 'User not found' }); } const idea = await prisma.idea.create({ data: { name, description, owner: { connect: { id: user.id } }, }, }); res.json(idea); } catch (error) { console.error('Error adding idea:', error); res.status(500).json({ error: 'An error occurred while adding the idea' }); } }); app.get('/userideas/:id', async (req, res) = { const { id } = req.params; const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({ where: { id: parseInt(id) }, include: { ideas: true, }, }); if (!user) { return res.status(404).json({ message: 'User not found' }); } res.json(user); });

In Listing 6, we have two endpoints. The first allows for adding an idea using a POST at /users/:userId/ideas . The first thing it needs to do is recover the user by ID, using prisma.user.findUnique() . This method is used for finding a single entity in the database, based on the passed-in criteria. In our case, we want the user with the ID from the request, so we use: { where: { id: parseInt(userId) } } .

Once we have the user, we use prisma.idea.create to create a new idea . This works just like when we created the user , but we now have a relationship field. Prisma lets us create the association between the new idea and user with: owner: { connect: { id: user.id } } .

The second endpoint is a GET at /userideas/:id . The purpose of this endpoint is to take the user ID and return the user including their ideas. This gives us a look at the where clause in use with the findUnique call, as well as the include modifier. The modifier is used here to tell Prisma to include the associated ideas. Without this, the ideas would not be included, because Prisma by default uses a lazy loading fetch strategy for associations.

To test the new endpoints, we can use the CURL commands shown in Listing 7.

Listing 7. CURL for testing endpoints

$ curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"name":"New Idea", "description":"Idea description"}' http://localhost:3000/users/3/ideas $ curl http://localhost:3000/userideas/3 {"id":3,"name":"John Lennon","email":"john.lennon@example.com","ideas":[{"id":1,"name":"New Idea","description":"Idea description","ownerId":3},{"id":2,"name":"New Idea","description":"Idea description","ownerId":3}]}

We are able to add ideas and recover users with them.

Many-to-many with tags

Now let’s add endpoints for handling tags within the many-to-many relationship. In Listing 8, we handle tag creation and associate a tag and an idea .

Listing 8. Adding and displaying tags

// create a tag app.post('/tags', async (req, res) = { const { name } = req.body; try { const tag = await prisma.tag.create({ data: { name, }, }); res.json(tag); } catch (error) { console.error('Error adding tag:', error); res.status(500).json({ error: 'An error occurred while adding the tag' }); } }); // Associate a tag with an idea app.post('/ideas/:ideaId/tags/:tagId', async (req, res) = { const { ideaId, tagId } = req.params; try { const idea = await prisma.idea.findUnique({ where: { id: parseInt(ideaId) } }); if (!idea) { return res.status(404).json({ error: 'Idea not found' }); } const tag = await prisma.tag.findUnique({ where: { id: parseInt(tagId) } }); if (!tag) { return res.status(404).json({ error: 'Tag not found' }); } const updatedIdea = await prisma.idea.update({ where: { id: parseInt(ideaId) }, data: { tags: { connect: { id: tag.id }, }, }, }); res.json(updatedIdea); } catch (error) { console.error('Error associating tag with idea:', error); res.status(500).json({ error: 'An error occurred while associating the tag with the idea' }); } });

We've added two endpoints. The POST endpoint, used for adding a tag, is familiar from the previous examples. In Listing 8, we've also added the POST endpoint for associating an idea with a tag.

To associate an idea and a tag, we utilise the many-to-many mapping from the model definition. We grab the Idea and Tag by ID and use the connect field to set them on one another. Now, the Idea has the Tag ID in its set of tags and vice versa. The many-to-many association allows up to two one-to-many relationships, with each entity pointing to the other. In the datastore, this requires creating a “lookup table” (or cross-reference table), but Prisma handles that for us. We only need to interact with the entities themselves.

The last step for our many-to-many feature is to allow finding Ideas by Tag and finding the Tags on an Idea . You can see this part of the model in Listing 9. (Note that I have removed some error handling for brevity.)

Listing 9. Finding tags by idea and ideas by tags

// Display ideas with a given tag app.get('/ideas/tag/:tagId', async (req, res) = { const { tagId } = req.params; try { const tag = await prisma.tag.findUnique({ where: { id: parseInt(tagId) } }); const ideas = await prisma.idea.findMany({ where: { tags: { some: { id: tag.id } } } }); res.json(ideas); } catch (error) { console.error('Error retrieving ideas with tag:', error); res.status(500).json({ error: 'An error occurred while retrieving the ideas with the tag' }); } }); // tags on an idea: app.get('/ideatags/:ideaId', async (req, res) = { const { ideaId } = req.params; try { const idea = await prisma.idea.findUnique({ where: { id: parseInt(ideaId) } }); const tags = await prisma.tag.findMany({ where: { ideas: { some: { id: idea.id } } } }); res.json(tags); } catch (error) { console.error('Error retrieving tags for idea:', error); res.status(500).json({ error: 'An error occurred while retrieving the tags for the idea' }); } });

Here, we have two endpoints: /ideas/tag/:tagId and /ideatags/:ideaId . They work very similarly to find ideas for a given tag ID and tags on a given idea ID. Essentially, the querying works just like it would in a one-to-many relationship, and Prisma deals with walking the lookup table. For example, for finding tags on an idea, we use the tag.findMany method with a where clause looking for ideas with the relevant ID, as shown in Listing 10.

Listing 10. Testing the tag-idea many-to-many relationship

$ curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"name":"Funny Stuff"}' http://localhost:3000/tags $ curl -X POST http://localhost:3000/ideas/1/tags/2 {"idea":{"id":1,"name":"New Idea","description":"Idea description","ownerId":3},"tag":{"id":2,"name":"Funny Stuff"}} $ curl localhost:3000/ideas/tag/2 [{"id":1,"name":"New Idea","description":"Idea description","ownerId":3}] $ curl localhost:3000/ideatags/1 [{"id":1,"name":"New Tag"},{"id":2,"name":"Funny Stuff"}]

Conclusion

Although we have hit on some CRUD and relationship basics here, Prisma is capable of much more. It gives you cascading operations like cascading delete, fetching strategies that allow you to fine-tune how objects are returned from the database, transactions, a query and filter API, and more. Prisma also allows you to migrate your database schema in accord with the model. Moreover, it keeps your application database-agnostic by abstracting all database client work in the framework.

Prisma puts a lot of convenience and power at your fingertips for the cost of defining and maintaining the model definition. It’s easy to see why this ORM tool for JavaScript is a popular choice for developers.