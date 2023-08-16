NBN Co issues new SAU variation following ACCC rejection

Has pledged to remove capacity charges and introduce AVC-only pricing for its 100 Mbps speed.

NBN Co has issued a new variation to its Special Access Undertaking (SAU) which will include a ‘ceiling’ price of $55 in FY24 for speeds under 50mbps.

Issued to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the amended SAU variation will include a minimum ‘floor’ price for the 12, 25, 50 Mbps1,3 fixed line and fixed wireless wholesale speed tiers.

The new variation follows the ACCC’s rejection of NBN Co’s previous SAU variation after consultation with retail service providers (RSPs), consumer representatives and other stakeholders.

As part of the new SAU variation, NBN Co has pledged to remove capacity charges and introduce AVC-only pricing for its 100 Mbps speed.

Other measures include retaining the $50 bundle price from the November SAU Variation as the ‘floor’ price for the 50 Mbps service, together with Connectivity Virtual Circuit (CVC) inclusions for the 50 Mbps service increasing by 40 per cent, from 2.5 Mbps to 3.5 Mbps.

The 25 Mbps wholesale bundle price will be reduced to $26 and the 12 Mbps wholesale bundle price will be reduced to $24.40, for fixed line and fixed wireless products.

For the 12, 25 and 50 Mbps wholesale speed tiers, the CVC TC-4 overage rate will be reduced from $8/Mbps to $5.50/Mbps and the rate will be reduced to $4.50/Mbps in FY25 and $3.50/Mbps in FY26. TC-4 CVC overage charges will be removed from all fixed line and fixed wireless products by 1 July 2026.

NBN Co also claimed it would be reducing prices for some network-to-network interface (NNI) services in 2024 and committing to complete a price review of NNI prices by the end of the financial year 2027.

It also claimed it would introduce weighted average price control (WAPC) that will initially cap overall annual wholesale price increases on average at CPI.

The broadband builder also claimed it will engage with RSP priorities for service improvement initiatives, and how these may result in improved Benchmark Service Standards.

NBN Co said it would assist with some of the costs associated with usage growth and transitioning Ethernet TC-4 services to the new pricing construct, offering to provide a total of $20 million in transitional credits to RSPs.

“By eliminating CVC (capacity) charges from the Home Fast (100 Mbps) and above wholesale speed tiers, we are giving retailers greater price certainty and providing a pathway for more customers to enjoy the many benefits of our highest speed tiers,” Jane van Beelen, chief regulatory affairs officer at NBN Co said.

“Our proposed Amended SAU Variation puts the responsibility and investment risk on NBN Co to meet the expected growth in data demand over the next two decades while earning the minimum revenues required to invest in the network to deliver faster speeds and greater capacity to customers.”

The ACCC now has to issue a consultation paper to consult stakeholders on the amended SAU variation proposal.