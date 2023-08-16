Datacom to upskill young learners with IT work experience platform

Siobhan Gallacher (Datacom) Credit: Datacom

Datacom has launched a virtual work experience platform aimed at students and career starters for skills across cloud, automation, cyber security and software development.



Delivered via the free open-access virtual job experience platform Forage, the ICT services giant’s initiative is available globally, with modules able to be completed at a user’s own pace.

As an example, one of the included cyber security modules is “cyber security risk assessment”, which explains the steps in a comprehensive risk assessment. Meanwhile, the automation module has the user take the role of a process developer on a project team.

According to Datacom, the content was developed by experts to increase awareness of tech career possibilities, providing a pathway of talent for Datacom and the IT industry at large.

“At Datacom, we recognise the importance of upskilling people and introducing the next generation to all the opportunities that a career in technology has to offer,” said Siobhan Gallacher, director of people and culture.

“Using engaging and innovative ways to attract and upskill talent as well as giving back to our communities is a key priority. This program is a stepping stone for talent to join Datacom and build meaningful careers with us and across the sector.

“We hope that school leavers and new graduates will use our platform to build the skills and confidence they need as they look to enter the workforce or make decisions about their career path.”

This is the latest initiative Datacom has taken part in to foster new tech talent. In February, the ICT services giant provided an update on how it, along with Aruba, is harnessing aspiring tech talent through a joint graduate program in Australia with the aim to address the technology industry’s skills shortage.