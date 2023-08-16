Optus taps Meraki for retail deployment

Optus has tapped into its ongoing Cisco partnership by deploying Meraki throughout its stores in Australia.

The deployment will see Optus stores gain increased network capacity, which the telco claims will allow customers to “see and compare more devices than before”.

According to Optus, the partnership will also allow them to deliver a “more immersive in-store shopping experience”.

Optus claimed that its teams will be able to push updates within a few minutes to the cloud-based Meraki portal.

Previously, according to Optus, these updates could take months.

“The integration of Cisco Meraki into store operations allows us to provide a seamless and personalised experience for customers, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Frances Martin, vice president of operations and enablement at Optus.

“Optus has partnered with Cisco because we know having the right technology underpins a magical in-store experience for customers. Meraki allows our team members to show our features and customers to engage with them directly – this is so much more powerful than just describing what an offering can do, and it’s now possible right there in-store.”

The rollout has gone live across 74 stores, with plans for upgrades at Optus’ other retail locations across Australia coming soon.

The partnership between the two organisations has been going for over 20 years. During that time, the pair have launched numerous solutions together, including the vendor's Webex Contact Centre and a cloud-based call service.