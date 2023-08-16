Menu
Optus taps Meraki for retail deployment

Optus taps Meraki for retail deployment

Will bring increased network capacity to Optus stores.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Optus

Optus has tapped into its ongoing Cisco partnership by deploying Meraki throughout its stores in Australia. 

The deployment will see Optus stores gain increased network capacity, which the telco claims will allow customers to “see and compare more devices than before”. 

According to Optus, the partnership will also allow them to deliver a “more immersive in-store shopping experience”. 

Optus claimed that its teams will be able to push updates within a few minutes to the cloud-based Meraki portal. 

Previously, according to Optus, these updates could take months. 

“The integration of Cisco Meraki into store operations allows us to provide a seamless and personalised experience for customers, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Frances Martin, vice president of operations and enablement at Optus. 

“Optus has partnered with Cisco because we know having the right technology underpins a magical in-store experience for customers. Meraki allows our team members to show our features and customers to engage with them directly – this is so much more powerful than just describing what an offering can do, and it’s now possible right there in-store.” 

The rollout has gone live across 74 stores, with plans for upgrades at Optus’ other retail locations across Australia coming soon. 

The partnership between the two organisations has been going for over 20 years. During that time, the pair have launched numerous solutions together, including the vendor's Webex Contact Centre and a cloud-based call service.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags optusMeraki

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 