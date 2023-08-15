Fusion Apps, Ajeka tapped for P&N Group modernisation project

Fusion Apps to focus on cloud data governance and catalogue, data quality and marketplace services, Ajeka on ingestion.

Fusion Apps and Ajeka have been brought in to assist P&N Group to streamline the systems for its two banks with Informatica and Snowflake tech.

Consisting of P&N Bank in Western Australia and BCU Bank in NSW and Southeast Queensland, P&N Group engaged the vendors, which includes artificial intelligence-powered cloud-native services from Informatica and data governance from Snowflake.

The solution is expected to scale high data volumes and remove siloed data across both P&N Bank and BCU Bank systems, freeing up the Group’s data science team to place more focus on customers and enable more data management for regulatory reporting purposes.

To help, P&N Group has tapped Perth-based Fusion Apps and Brisbane’s Ajeka, each working on different parts of the project. Fusion App’s part will focus on cloud data governance and catalogue, data quality and marketplace services, while Ajeka will be used for ingestion.

Richard Scott, group vice president for Asia Pacific at Informatica claimed the project partnership is one that the company is “truly excited about”, particularly as P&N Group is set to take up its AI-powered solutions.

“We are honoured to work alongside a brand that embodies technology transformation, and we look forward to supporting them throughout their data-driven-digitalisation journey to bring their data to life,” he said.

Ash Willis, VP of partners and alliances for Asia Pacific Japan at Snowflake, added that the vendor is looking forward to supporting P&N Group’s “data-led digital transformation that can help drive the evolution of customer engagement in financial services”.