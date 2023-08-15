Burst SMS slammed for breaching SMS anti-scam rules

Scammers sent 108 messages over a one-month period under the names of reputable businesses.

Credit: Photo 210298118 © Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com

Known Pty Ltd, trading as Burst SMS, has been found to have breached SMS anti-scam rules by allowing scammers to send messages that impersonated Australian brands.



The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said its investigation found Burst SMS offered free trials to send up to 10 messages a day without undertaking the required checks, enabling scammers to send 108 messages over a one-month period.

These messages were sent using text-based sender IDs, allowing them to be sent under the names of reputable businesses.

The fact that no checks took place infringes on the Reducing Scam Calls and Scam SMS Code, which dictates that Australian telcos need evidence from customers that they have a legitimate reason to use text-based sender IDs for SMS messages, according to the Authority.

“Scammers will take advantage of any small crack in the system, and on this occasion they took the opportunity opened up by Burst’s free trial offer,” ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said.

“Every text that contains a link should be treated with caution until you are sure it is legitimate. If there is any doubt then the best course of action is to report and delete the message.”

ACMA directed Burst SMS to comply with the code. If further breaches take place, it may be faced with proceedings in the Federal Court and penalties of up to $250,000.

At the federal government level, SMS scams are being tackled through its commitment to provide $10 million in funding for an SMS sender ID registry, which was announced prior to the 2023-24 Budget.

Set to be introduced via phases before rolling out industry-wide, the aim of the registry is to disrupt text messaging scams by stopping the imitation of key industry or government brand names.

In terms of other action brought on by ACMA, the Authority sent warnings and directions last month to eight telcos – Exetel, Foxtel, MyRepublic, Optus, Southern Phone Company (SPC), SpinTel, Telstra’s Belong and TPG Telecom’s Vodafone – for not providing select customers enough information about cutting their services.