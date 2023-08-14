TPG Telecom and Ericsson sign multi-year network analytics deal

Smart data collection will predict, prioritise and resolve performance issues as they arise in real-time.

Credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom and Ericsson have signed a multi-year agreement to provide an Australian-first cloud-native and artificial intelligence- (AI) powered analytics tool to improve network performance.

Based on Ericsson Expert Analytics and EXFO Adaptive Service Assurance, the solution gives TPG Telecom’s Technology, Network and Care teams an in-depth, end-to-end understanding of subscriber’s experience at an individual level.

Through the new agreement, TPG Telecom will gain insights from its 4G and 5G mobile, fixed wireless access and internet of things (IoT) subscribers using smart data collection with embedded intelligence to predict, prioritise and resolve performance issues as they arise in real-time.

According to TPG Telecom, it is the first in Australia and one of the first communication service providers (CSP) globally to deploy Ericsson Expert Analytics in a commercial network using cloud-native technologies.

The telco claims these insights will enable it to react quicker to network issues, improve performance and reduce the need for infrastructure-based diagnoses, allowing TPG Telecom to enhance its service experience for customers.

The solution combines Ericsson Expert Analytics, EXFO adaptive service assurance and Ericsson software probes, provided as part of Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core, to deliver end-to-end network visibility and allegedly reducing total costs.

“Embarking on this multi-year deployment of advanced analytics and troubleshooting capabilities with TPG Telecom further demonstrates our commitment to bringing the best mobile telecommunications experience to all Australians,” Head of Ericsson for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Emilio Romeo said.

“It is the latest in a long history of working side by side with TPG Telecom to bring ground-breaking technology to Australia and a new level of service experience to the Australian people.

“With the Ericsson Expert Analytics solution implementation and the real-time access to the data from the dual-mode 5G Core thanks to its built-in software probes, TPG Telecom can gain greater network visibility at a lower cost, passing on the benefits to its customers as they enjoy its services across the country.”

The initial deployment phase focused on acquiring profound insights and troubleshooting capabilities through the software probes built into Ericsson's cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core.

The full solution will continue to be rolled out in phases of further enhancements and will give TPG Telecom the ability to automatically detect issues from captured network and subscriber insights.