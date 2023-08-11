Dept of Health, Aged Care gearing up for new IT services

Credit: Dreamstime

The Department of Health and Aged Care is considering the implementation of new ICT services in the future and is looking for information on industry trends to inform its plan.



In a request for information (RFI), the Department’s Information Technology Division (ITD) and the Digital Transformation and Delivery Division (DTDD) have been scoping out how to expand the range of its ICT services, per its ICT Strategy 2023-2026.

In doing this, Department said it will need to implement sourcing arrangements which “reflect contemporary industry trends, approaches and solutions”.

“The initial focus of this program is to determine the Department’s future ICT sourcing arrangements for service management, infrastructure and network services,” the document stated.

Currently, the Department’s level of service management integration across and between suppliers and internal ICT delivery teams is classified as “low to moderate”.

The Department’s present ICT arrangements, it continued, include separate official- and protected-level networks, a single large scale contract for infrastructure services and service management services and multiple smaller scale contracts for services pertaining to telecommunications, unified communications, gateways and major office machines.

Additionally, most of the Department’s public cloud services come through a direct link to first-party software providers with third parties providing a limited number of licences, it owns “very little” of the hardware used for infrastructure and telecommunication services and a small number of third parties are used to manage a small number of business systems on an end-to-end basis.

Essentially, the introduction of the new plan will replace arrangements for some of its telecommunications and network services, with a move from a large infrastructure services contract over to a federated model through a multi-bundle approach.

That bundle is expected to include service desk capabilities, service management and service integration and management (SIAM), end user computing-related services and enterprise computing-related services.

Interest parties have until 23 August to provide their submission.