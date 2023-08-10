Sapply signs up Stratodesk for APAC distribution

Harald Wittek (Stratodesk) Credit: Stratodesk

Sapply has signed a distribution deal with endpoint operating system software vendor Stratodesk for the Asia Pacific Market.

The deal, which is valid for Australia, New Zealand (A/NZ) and Asia, sees Stratodesk’s Linux-based operating system (OS) solution, NoTouch, which enables users to turn computing devices into a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)/cloud workspace endpoint.

By combining the OS with NoTouchC enter, a deployment and management solution, Sapply claimed that users will “enjoy enhanced employee productivity and streamlined IT workflows”.

The distributor claimed the deal between the two companies “marks an exciting opportunity”.

"Sapply has profound expertise in EUC [end-user computing and an ability to delight their customers and partners in the A/NZ / SEA [Southeast Asia] markets,” said Harald Wittek, sales director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific.

“We are excited to introduce Stratodesk NoTouch solutions and grow in the region together."

Sapply sales director Neil Woolley meanwhile claimed the distributor has a “great track record” in partnering with software vendors for establishing growth and a presence within the region.