Veritas launches fresh MSP program

Pete Murray (Veritas) Credit: Veritas

Veritas Technologies has launched the Veritas Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program within its Partner Force initiative.

The new program offers MSPs a set of incentives, training and enablement and flexible pricing models to capitalise on the growing demand for data protection and cloud-native cyber resilience solutions, Veritas said.

This follows the announcement in May of enhanced rewards for cloud-based deals.

The vendor claims the new program will enable MSPs to deliver more complete solutions, increase profitability and provide enterprise customers with greater control over secure data management.

“This initiative reinforces our commitment to supporting the unique capabilities of our MSP partners in developing ‘Outcomes-as-a-Service’. Veritas provides the resources they need to leverage our portfolio within their service lines and business practices,” said Pete Murray, managing director of Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) at Veritas.

“With an increasingly complex IT environment and the continued industry evolution to as-a-service models, MSPs present a truly compelling value proposition to our mutual end customers – leveraging Veritas Technologies as the engine, they can extend that value to data protection and recovery capabilities as-a-service across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments.”



Qualifying Elite program partners will also be eligible for joint go-to-market initiatives and product roadmap engagements, solutions development workshops and incentives.

Further, Veritas has created a dedicated global team and is carving out specific demand development funding for MSPs.

Ross Delaney, director of cloud services at multi-market veritas partner Datacom, said the partnership will ensure maximum data resiliency and business continuity for customers.

“Being able to offer the benefits of integrated Backup, Analytics and Data Recovery-as-a-Service offerings - all made available as part of this dedicated MSP program - will be a welcome addition to our service offering, particularly given the clear and present threat of ransomware and cyber-attacks,” he said.

The program provides access to Veritas’ portfolio including NetBackup Enterprise, the AI-powered Autonomous Data Management Solution, NetBackup IT Analytics and Alta Data Protection.

Gary Sievers, vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan channel alliances at Veritas, added that the initiative will provide immediate value and greater strategic alignment to partners across APAC.

“Enabling our partners to deliver market leading, secure multi-cloud data management across the full spectrum of on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments is especially critical to all multi-national organisations in our region and allows Veritas partners in APJ to have more profitable, business critical services to address the growing compliance, cyber security and business efficiency requirements of their stakeholders,” he said.