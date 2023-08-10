Cloud security start-up Kivera raises $5.1M

Attracts investment from General Advance, Round 13 Capital and several angel investors.

L-R: Vernon Jefferson, Neil Brown (Kivera) Credit: Kivera

Australian cloud security start-up Kivera has raised $5.1 million in seed funding to invest in new talent and expand its growth ambitions overseas.

Originally founded in Sydney in 2019 by Neil Brown and Vernon Jefferson, Kivera’s platform offers capabilities across cloud protection, securing cloud data and simplified compliance, enabling cloud agility and granular cloud visibility.

Kivera claims its Cloud Security Protection Platform (CSPP) disrupts the cycle of alerts by allowing developers to innovate within secure guardrails that prevent risks at build and run-time, minimising the number of alerts and improving their signal to noise.

Seed funding was attracted from General Advance, Round 13 Capital and several angel investors including JP Morgan & Chase managing director and head of cloud security Srinath Kuruvadi; SentinelOne vice president for cloud security and AI/ML Ely Kahn; BigID founder and CEO Dimitri Sirota and other senior executives from Amazon, Google, Shift5, ServiceNow and Zscaler.

Kivera appointed Joe Lea as its CEO in July while shifting its headquarters to New York to better service the North American market.

The start-up supports every major cloud provider, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Azure.

“Cloud security teams are swamped in a backlog of alerts, and they deserve to get out of triage mode and take control of their cloud security by preventing risk up front,” Brown said.

“When dealing with sensitive workloads, the consequences of a single mistake, such as accidentally exposing a resource to the internet, can be considerable.

“Our recent funding is an endorsement that Kivera is tapping into specific customer pain. We’re eager to change the way that cybersecurity teams think about cloud security beginning at the configuration level.”