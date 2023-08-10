Secure Agility adds managed SOC service with Arctic Wolf

Can now offer SOC as-a-service with consistent cost and service levels.

IT services and consulting provider Secure Agility has added a managed security operations centre (SOC) service to its portfolio, teaming up with Arctic Wolf.

Secure Agility customers can now obtain managed security operations capabilities designed to prevent, detect, respond and remediate cyber threats – all delivered via the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud.

“Our customers need a dependable process for prioritising and managing the continuous flood of security alerts,” Secure Agility director of technology Charlie Tannous said.

“We can now offer security operations centre as-a-service, with consistent cost and service levels.”

Arctic Wolf delivers a set of cyber security solutions including managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, cloud detection and response and managed security awareness — each delivered by the vendor's concierge delivery model.

The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, coupled with the concierge security team, is designed to provide 24x7 monitoring, detection and response and ongoing strategic security recommendations that support continual improvement in a business' security posture.

"Arctic Wolf's security operations expertise complements their suite of existing offerings to create a unified approach that will protect customers and advance their security journey," Arctic Wolf Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) director of sales David Hayes said.

Earlier this week, Arctic Wolf launched a point-of-presence (PoP) in Australia as part of its expansion in the Trans-Tasman region.

The US-headquartered vendor established a presence in a Sydney data centre using Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure.

In an interview with Reseller News in March, Hayes discussed the security vendor's “rapid growth” in A/NZ and ambitions to grow its team across the region.