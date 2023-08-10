Convergint Technologies bags Sydney AV specialist POMT

Credit: Dreamstime

Convergint Technologies has entered the Australian audio-visual space through the acquisition of Peace of Mind Technology (POMT).

Based in Sydney, POMT specialises in audio-visual design for workspaces and is partnered with Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Zoom and Facebook.

Having launched in 1996, POMT now has 130 staff members working across implementation, learning, and development, as well as support services across collaborative, network, security, and media technologies.

“By joining forces with Convergint, we look forward to greatly expanding our combined reach both locally and across the APAC region. Integrating security, AV, and workplace technologies will create even more value for our clients—united with our shared commitment to delivering outstanding service and results”, said Jason Levine, founder and CEO of POMT.

Levine, who leads the company alongside US-based director of strategy and development Jeremy Pollak, added that Convergint’s “unique and empowered culture aligns perfectly” with POMT.

Convergint, a US-based systems integrator, will now have a reseller capability in Australia’s audio-visual market as a result of the acquisition.

“POMT’s dedication to delivering excellent service aligns perfectly with Convergint’s commitment to always being our customers’ best service provider—and its cutting-edge solutions help to significantly strengthen our presence and vertical expertise across Australia and Asia Pacific,” said Tony Wang, CEO of APAC at Convergint.

“POMT’s outstanding expertise will help Convergint benefit more customers in new corners in Australia and across Asia.”

The acquisition marks Convergint’s fourth in Australia. In 2018, it bought Melbourne-based Integrators Australia.



Two years later, it shored up its presence in the Australian market by acquiring Perth-based system integrator Cerberus Technologies.

Last year, it acquired security management firm Prosys Systems, which has capabilities in video analytics, access control and video management systems, as well as 124 staff in Sydney and more recently Canberra.