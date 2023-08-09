Kasna heralded as Google Cloud Platform whiz

IT services provider Kasna has been labelled a leader in multiple aspects of the Google Cloud Platform by research firm ISG.



In the firm’s 2023 ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report, Kasna was one of 22 providers to have its GCP capabilities assessed, with the report focusing on the ‘quadrants’ of implementation and integration services, data analytics and machine learning, managed services and SAP workloads.

While the specific quadrants were not mentioned by ISG, the Mantel Group-owned provider was said by the firm to be a leader in two of these, making them the only provider headquartered in Australia to be mentioned by the firm.

Cognizant and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were leaders in all four quadrants, while Accenture, Deloitte and Infosys were leaders in three quadrants.

Capgemini and Wipro were also leaders in two quadrants along with Kasna, while HCLTech and PwC were leaders in one quadrant.

Additionally, Capgemini and HCL were labelled as rising stars – companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” – in one quadrant each.

The report also claimed the use of GCP has expanded from its initial customer base of “data-hungry startups” to large organisations across banking, retail, construction, real estate and the public sector.

Additionally, the firm said many companies have brought on GCP as a third hyperscale provider – after Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure – to deliver a layer of advanced capabilities.

“Australian enterprises are adopting GCP as their cloud strategies mature,” said Ben Rossiter, ISG partner and Enterprise Cloud Transformation leader for Asia Pacific.

“Google’s top ecosystem partners in Australia are experiencing triple-digit growth and there is room for local players to expand with offerings uniquely tuned to the market.”

ISG also said Australian organisations are particularly stepping up their cloud migration and modernisation efforts around SAP.

“Cloud is the future for SAP, so Google’s ability to support these workloads in Australia is critical,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader of ISG Provider Lens Research. “Service providers are key partners to enterprises planning and carrying out these migrations.”

In the past, Google Cloud was limited in offering SAP within Australia as it only had a location in Sydney, the firm said. With the addition of Google’s Melbourne location, which opened in 2021, this limitation was addressed, as GCP established the resiliency and redundancy needed for mission-critical SAP deployments, ISG added.

Kasna has shown off its capabilities with GCP previously, such as its work to migrate the Australian superannuation fund UniSuper over to Google Cloud, which was announced in June this year.