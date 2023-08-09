TPG collaborates with Cisco in Australian-first SRv6 tech

Credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom has collaborated with Cisco to deploy a new networking technology known as segment routing over IPv6 (SRv6) to help it more efficiently manage and direct traffic over its 5G and fixed-line networks.

SRv6 simplifies network management by giving traffic instructions in advance, reducing the need to send data through multiple routers. According to the telco, this is an Australian first.

To achieve this, TPG partnered with Cisco to deploy SRv6 and is now delivering a simple, agile and highly reliable network experience that can be scaled to meet the growing data needs of retail and business customers.

The implementation of SRv6 also enhances network reliability for TPG.

"SRv6 simplifies our network management, improves performance, enhances scalability and increases network reliability and performance for our customers,” TPG Group CTO Giovanni Chiarelli said.

"By implementing SRv6, we can deliver faster, demand driven, high-quality, low-latency connectivity services for 5G, cloud computing, IoT and beyond.

The fully automated SRv6 infrastructure forms a crucial part of TPG’s network automation and digital transformation strategy and will seamlessly transition the telco’s existing network to a next generation software defined network.

Earlier this month, TPG revealed it was in talks to potentially sell its non-mobile fibre assets to Vocus in a deal worth approximately $6.3 billion.

