Tesserent props up leadership team with triple hire

Credit: Photo 100838652 © Alexandersikov | Dreamstime.com

Tesserent has added three new hires to its leadership team, filling out capacity around offensive security, partners and alliances and security architecture, engineering and analytics.



The first of the trio, Silas Barnes, has taken up the role of senior partner for offensive security services, coming into the fold after nearly two and a half years as general manager of cyber at UnitingCare Queensland.

Barnes said he will be focusing on “ensuring each and every offensive security engagement Tesserent runs delivers that maximum value for our clients, no matter their size, industry, or where they currently are on their security journey”.

Additionally, he previously worked at Airservices Australia, Virgin Australia, IBM, Symantec, the Department of Defence and the Australian National University.

Next is Kelly Taylor, who has been hired as the director of partners and alliance after working at Microsoft for two years, with her previous job experience including Australia Post, Thales eSecurity, RSA, Verizon Business and Gartner.

Rounding out the new hires is E-Yang Tang, who has entered the role of senior partner for security architecture, engineering, analytics and alliances after a five-year stint at CGI.

On his appointment, Tang claimed that he is “like a kid in a lolly shop”.

“My team and colleagues deliver a full suite of impactful cyber services to our clients, he said. “I am delighted to join cyber experts at the top of their craft and help mentor the next generation of talent. Enabling the best and the brightest to drive delivery excellence and revenue growth will be my focus in the coming months.”

Prior to Tesserent and CGI, Tang worked at EY, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, RSA and ManageSoft.

Kurt Hansen, Tesserent CEO said each of the three new hires will play a “significant role in the future growth and success of our company”.

“The team possesses exceptional experience and unparalleled market knowledge and will be an asset to our customers in the fight against escalating levels of cyber crime in Australia and New Zealand,” he added.

The triple appointment comes months after Thales Australia announced its intentions to acquire all of Tesserent’s shares in a deal worth A$176 million back in June.