DalRae launches first partner-run SAP AppHaus in Brisbane

Will launch a creative space to co-innovate with SAP.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Chris Rae (DalRae)

Credit: DalRae

IT consultancy DalRae Solutions has become SAP’s first partner in Brisbane to join its global AppHaus Network. 

DalRae will now play host to one of SAP’s global community of creative spaces whereby businesses can apply a "human-centred innovation" approach to experience design.  

The AppHaus Network will see DalRae co-innovate solutions with SAP. The consultancy has already started hosting workshops with customers including Energy Queensland, to help them identify pressing use cases and goals. 

Founder and chief architect of DalRae Solutions Chris Rae said he aspired to build an SAP AppHaus after visiting its centre in Palo Alto, California. SAP has 23 Apphaus locations, including four across Australia and New Zealand. 

Globally, 89,600 customers have visited an SAP Apphaus Network and 3,708 design thinking workshops have been completed across the network.

“As a long-time practitioner of human-centred design, it was a natural step for us to partner with SAP to launch the first partner-run AppHaus in Brisbane, specifically leveraging SAP Business Technology Platform,” he said.  

Rae added that the company’s customers would benefit from “new ways of working and thinking that will help to solve some of the most challenging business problems”. 

DalRae was established in 2015. Rae said to achieve the AppHaus credential, it had to prove its design skills, knowledge, investment in staff and the meeting environment. 

"It's easier to solve problems with just more technology but when you're trying to solve them in an enterprise space with existing landscapes, that's where it gets harder in being able to demonstrate how you solve those problems," Rae said. "We've made significant investments in additional staff. Building design thinking and coaching skills has been a critical part of the journey."

SAP first launched its AppHaus Network locally in Melbourne in 2019 in partnership with Bourne Digital. 

Last year, SAP opened another AppHaus branch, this time in Auckland, New Zealand, which was in partnership with Datacom. It then brought the network to Sydney in partnership with Deloitte. 

“Australian businesses are increasingly seeking out ways to use advanced technologies to streamline and simplify processes, drive operational efficiencies, and improve productivity,” said Damien Bueno, president and managing director of SAP Australia and New Zealand. 

“DalRae’s deep expertise in SAP, innovative mindset and focus on putting customers at the centre of its problem-solving processes make it an ideal addition to the SAP AppHaus Network in A/NZ. By working in close partnership, we will help our customers to continue to grow and achieve their ambitions.” 


