Veeam celebrates A/NZ channel

Credit: Photo 213456820 © Monticelllo | Dreamstime.com

Veeam has honoured the Australia and New Zealand channel’s success in 2022 at its annual ProPartner Awards.

The backup and disaster and recovery vendor handed out 13 awards to A/NZ partners for their success and activity during the last year.

Data#3 led the pack by winning the Veeam ProPartner of the Year Award. This according to Veeam, was awarded to “strategic partners who show year-on-year commitment to joint go to market, solution development and consistently exceed targets”.

Dicker Data was recognised as the top distributor for 2022 for its “continued excellence in partner recruitment, engagement and support”.

Meanwhile, Perth-based Probax won the award Innovation Partner of the Year for finding “new and creative ways to leverage Veeam technology to create interesting ways to solve customer challenges”.

Veeam’s ProPartner of the Year Rising Star Award, which recognises partners on a growth path that has shown consistent progression in 2022, went to Perth’s R1i Technology.

The Marketing Excellence Award meanwhile went to Sabervox, which is based in Newcastle, NSW. This award recognised the partner that “invests time and resources to co-branding marketing activities with Veeam with excellent execution”.

For the Veeam Cloud and Service Provider categories, the vendor recognised four partners. The first of these was Sydney-based First Focus, which bagged the Rising Star Award for VCSP.

VCSP Partner of the Year Award, Australia, went to Melbourne-based Global Storage. In New Zealand, Spark/CCL was recognised as the top-performing VCSP.

Spark/CCL was also recognised at an individual level for its VCSP expertise as Daniel van Trierum bagged the Technical Excellence Award.

Meanwhile, Perfekt’s Andrew Newman also won the Technical Excellence Award, this time in the value-added reseller category.

Another individual award was handed to Dicker Data’s Shelly Sharma in the Distribution Excellence category. This is a peer-nominated award and is given to an individual that has excelled in commitment to Veeam and the execution with our partner community, Veeam said.

Last but not least in the individual categories was the Sales Excellence Award, which went to Insight’s Fab Rosa. Also a peer-nominated award, this award is given to an individual that has excelled in commitment to joint selling and deal closure.

The final partner to be honoured by Veeam was its Alliance Partner of the year Award, Amazon Web Services.