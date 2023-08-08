Rubrik launches Transform Partner Program across APAC

Kamal Elkhaili (Rubrik) Credit: Supplied

Rubrik’s new Transform Partner Program is now available for all of the cloud data management and security vendor’s partners across Asia Pacific (APAC).

Partners in New Zealand and Australia as well as Singapore, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines can now access the program, which was first announced in March.

Kamal Elkhaili, who was appointed in June as director of channels and alliances for APAC, said the new program will help to build a stronger partner ecosystem for the vendor across the region.



“Our partners play a critical role in both our go-to-market strategy and our mission to secure the world’s data,” he said.

“We’re building on great momentum with our local partners and the Transform program is just another example of our commitment and continuous investment in our partners' success.”

The program mirrors Rubrik's previous Velocity program by using three tiers. However, Velocity’s old Select tier is gone, with the new tiers being Authorised, Elite and Elite+.

Initial progression through the tiers is based on gaining points by partaking in various activities, including certifications, pipeline generation and attending Rubrik events. These are worth anything from one to 10 points.



Additionally, accelerators are assigned to value-added security activities, like ransomware remediation workshops, which can be worth up to 40 points.

At the starting Authorised level, partners can receive discount advantages for uncovering and driving approved end-user opportunities registered through Rubrik’s partner portal. They also gain quarterly sales incentives for net-new opportunities.

Then, by obtaining 100 points, partners hit the Elite level. This comes with additional financial benefits to reward performance for uncovering and closing net-new opportunities.

Once an Elite partner has a high volume of bookings over a 12-month period, they can then reach Elite+, which contains customised incentives and business development investments, including marketing development funds and Rubrik dedicated resources by completing an investment plan with their regional channel development team.







