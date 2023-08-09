Menu
Arctic Wolf launches Australian PoP for Trans-Tasman support

Will use Amazon Web Services’ cloud.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
David Hayes (Arctic Wolf)

David Hayes (Arctic Wolf)

Credit: Supplied

Cyber security vendor Arctic Wolf has launched a point-of-presence (PoP) in Australia as part of its expansion in the Trans-Tasman region. 

The US-headquartered vendor has established a presence in a Sydney data centre using Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. 

The move comes as Arctic Wolf attempts to gain ground among Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) partners, having launched in the region last year. 

“Arctic Wolf is one of the few US-based cyber security companies that has a truly local presence in Australia,” said David Hayes, regional director of A/NZ at Arctic Wolf. “Through the launch of this Sydney data centre, we can further support our existing customers and this opens up even more opportunities for us to work with new industries that stress the importance of data locality.  

Founded in 2012, Arctic Wolf provides managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk and managed security awareness services, which fall under the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud. 

According to the vendor, the launch “opens a path for Arctic Wolf to provide faster innovations to its local customer” due to increasing demand for data sovereignty among A/NZ businesses. 

As of May, Arctic Wolf has 14 people across Melbourne and Brisbane. It now has ambitions to grow in Western Australia and New Zealand, building the “pillars for success” in-region, according to Hayes. 

This includes a security operations “concierge team” to build customer success capabilities, alongside the channel and marketing teams. 

Hayes sees Arctic Wolf growing to become a “household name” in the A/NZ region, mirroring success in the mid-market cyber security operations space. 


Tags Arctic Wolf

