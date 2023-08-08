Menu
Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia launches print security service

MPS Guardia is available in three options – Life, Essentials and Enterprise Plus.

Credit: Photo 43126010 © Tktktk | Dreamstime.com

Fujifilm Business Innovation (Fujifilm BI) Australia has launched a print security service for printing and document management.

Named MPS Guardia, the offering, which is referred to by the company as “cyber security enhanced managed print service”, is available in three options – Life, Essentials and Enterprise Plus, each providing varying levels of monitoring needs.

Essentially, MPS Guardia operates without any back channel into firewall-protected environments and is accessed by an external portal via web browser.

From the portal, users can manage devices on a network, monitor and report device faults, install updates and change security settings, as well as communicate directly with Fujifilm BI.

The product also has predictive support, constantly communicating with connected Fujifilm and select third-party print devices within a given network and monitors and uses trend analysis to try and prevent service-impacting events or incidents.

“Endpoint security and printer access vulnerability is a major concern for businesses today and MPS Guardia could be a game-changer for organisations in Australia,” claimed Stu Hammond, product marketing manager at Fujifilm Business Innovation.

“From the devices themselves to documents and data, it offers the latest protection against ever-increasing cyber threats such as unrestricted remote access via printers and devices to stored data on hard drives and, because of hybrid work environments, the expansion of networks, devices and entry points.”

In late February, Australian IT services provider MicroChannel Services and its affiliates were acquired by Fujifilm Business Innovation to prop up its enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and services.


Tags Fujifilm Business InnovationFujifilm Business Innovation Australia

