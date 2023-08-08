Dynamic Software Solutions widens legal practice software portfolio

Derek Lawton (DSS) Credit: DSS

Managed services provider (MSP) and managed print wholesaler Dynamic Software Solutions has expanded its range of legal practice management software options, adding Smokeball, Trisearch and EvolveGo to its portfolio.

The new solutions will be added to its go-to-market Dynamic Connect platform to provide scan and cost recovery solutions. Dynamic Software Solutions is part of the Dynamic Supplies group.

The platform is claimed to be the first fully cloud-based solution to provide scanning, time tracking, a mobile app to capture documents and time, as well as an end-to-end print management that is claimed to drive down paper and print costs.

Dynamic Connect cost recovery attributes print, email, scan, copy and phone costs to client invoices and integrates with leading third-party business systems.

“With the integration of Smokeball, Trisearch and EvolveGo into our Dynamic Connect platform, our resellers can now confidently propose these solutions knowing we support these back-end systems. It also lets them better tailor the right solution for their customers and deliver quality service,” Dynamic Software Solutions senior account manager Derek Lawton said.

Smokeball, Trisearch and EvolveGo are all end-to-end software solutions, offering an array of capabilities that legal enterprises require.

Specifically, Smokeball is a cloud-based law practice management software for law firms with document and automation features integrated with Microsoft Word and Outlook. It streamlines workflows and automatically captures billable minutes, including time spent working on cases.

Trisearch is an Australian, dedicated practice management solution for conveyancers. The all-in-one cloud-based solution lets conveyancers access software, search and e-conveyancing tools.

EvolveGo is a practice management software solution that combines matter management, document automation and legal accounts in one place.

“Our goal is to provide solutions that are easy to implement, improve productivity and increase revenue and which are backed by local support that is accessible,” Lawton added.

“Integrating Dynamic Connect with Smokeball, Trisearch and EvolveGo provides enormous capability and flexibility. Lawyers can work from anywhere with equal access to functionality. For our resellers, these additional connectors mean they can now access a broader range of clients.”