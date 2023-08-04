Sekuro sets up ‘Cyber Resilience’ subscription service

Noel Allnutt (Sekuro) Credit: Supplied

Cyber security partner Sekuro has established a subscription-based Cyber Resilience Program (CRP) service to tackle skill gaps.

The CRP aims to provide cyber security capacity, capability and improvements with trained professionals on demand to fill in-house skill gaps, removing the need for new hires and their associated recruitment, training and onboarding costs.

Initial customers already utilising the subscription service include the Australian Grand Prix Corporation and Hills Grammar School.

“In the last 12 months, we’ve seen market demand shift to needing more sophisticated approaches to cyber security solutions as businesses and boards want to become more cyber resilient,” said Sekuro managing director Noel Allnutt.

“Organisations are not just looking for and needing technology solutions. They also need guidance on how to implement the right processes and training for their people to ensure they are building genuine cyber resilience, rather than playing whack-a-mole with cyber threats as they pop up.

“In comparison to 12 months ago, we’re getting about five times the volume of requests for our experts to be available on-demand, while also being embedded in customers’ teams to understand the organisation’s challenges. We then go beyond simply pointing out problems and work collaboratively with customers to deliver the right solutions. Customers are increasingly demanding this end-to-end support.”

On taking up the service, Australian Grand Prix Corporation division manager of technology Clint Watson said the offering was a “no brainer”.

“As a seasonal team with a small number of permanent staff, we couldn’t afford full-time security engineers, but we needed those skills to help keep our staff, the Australian Grand Prix itself and event-goers safe,” he said.

“With Sekuro CRP, we could spend less than the required full-time salaries while getting consultative experts as and when we needed. Having a team consistently and proactively thinking about how to bring our cyber security goals to life is priceless.”

The launch of the CRP comes months after Sekuro hired technology industry heavyweight Ian Buddery as its chairman in early May.