Nominations extended for ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Credit: ARN

Nominations have been extended for the Innovation Awards 2023, celebrating excellence across the Australian channel including start-ups, partners, distributors, vendors and personal success.

Going strong for 16 years, the Innovation Awards 2023 will bring the channel together under the ARN roof at ICC Sydney on Thursday 16 November.

In a step away from predictable awards programs, entire local ecosystem expertise will not only be acknowledged and celebrated, but transformative examples of partner best practice amplified further via ARN -- the leading business technology publication in Australia.

Mirroring the market, Innovation Awards 2023 will recognise the standout work of managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, complemented by bleeding edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, consultancy giants, boutique agencies and application developers -- all collaborating, all contributing.

Likewise, innovation at vendor and distributor levels will also be magnified, recognising leading champions of the channel, creative thinkers, consistent performers and market leaders.

To achieve this, Innovation Awards 2023 will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, Australia-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

Nominations are now open and will run until Friday 11 August.

Nominations can be submitted by an individual, an employee, an employer or business partner with only Australia-based individuals and examples eligible. Finalists and winners are selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Innovation Awards categories in 2023:

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

TECH INNOVATION

Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

AUSTRALIA-WIDE INNOVATION

Australia-wide Innovation recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered outside of the three most-populated metropolitan areas in the country. This partner is a market-leading specialist who thrives in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is open to partners headquartered outside of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

START-UP INNOVATION

Start-up Innovation recognises market-leading start-ups building unique businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the Australian market. Note: All submissions must be from Australian-based start-ups commencing business after 1 July 2018.

VENDOR INNOVATION

Vendor Innovation recognises vendors helping partners deliver transformative solutions and services to customers, operating market-leading approaches to engagement and enablement across the key technology segments of Cloud, Security, Hardware, Software, Networking and Specialist.

DISTRIBUTOR INNOVATION

Distributor Innovation recognises distributors spearheading ecosystem innovation and growth through transformative approaches to vendor engagement and partner enablement, spanning the core categories of Hardware, Software, Specialist, Incubation and Creativity.

PERSONAL INNOVATION

Personal Innovation recognises standout individuals who contribute to customer, company and channel success through a transformative approach to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions.

HALL OF FAME

Hall of Fame recognises long-standing leaders who have been instrumental in the development and enhancement of the Australian channel. One individual will be inducted into the ARN Hall of Fame in 2023 and will be determined by the executive panel of industry judges plus previous Hall of Fame inductees.