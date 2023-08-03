SAP A/NZ brings in new chief partner officer

Chief partner officer Ashely McGibbon takes over from Mark Hettler, who has retired after nearly 17 years at SAP.

Ashley McGibbon (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP has made a double-barrelled promotion with Ashley McGibbon as new chief partner officer and Sofiane Ainine as executive general manager for growth market for Australia and New Zealand.



McGibbon has been with SAP for seven years, with her most recent role as general manager for growth markets, and, according to the multinational software vendor, has previously worked in all facets of the business, including midmarket, channel, services and sales.

She takes over the chief partner officer role from Mark Hettler, who has retired after nearly 17 years at SAP, with his last five at the company as its head of partners and channels. Prior to that, he worked at IBM Global Services for nearly 15 years.

“Our partners are often the people and teams that stand inside of our customers, ensuring the success of our approach and helping our customers realise value through their cloud journeys,” said president and managing director for SAP Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Damien Bueno.

“They are critical for our customers’ success and our cloud future. With Ashley’s renowned enthusiasm and results-driven approach, we will reimagine our expanding ecosystem relationships, as we progress our cloud strategy in Australia and New Zealand to deliver the needs of our customers.”

Credit: SAP Sofiane Ainine (SAP)

Meanwhile, Ainine has worked at SAP for nine and a half years, with the last four and a half being its head of midmarket for A/NZ. He also has worked for Oracle in Ireland and Althea Groupe in Paris.



Bueno added that Ainine’s promotion will see him focused on a “large and important segment of Australian and New Zealand organisations, collaborating with the experienced and passionate reseller community”.

McGibbon and Ainine's new roles come weeks after SAP voiced its plans to invest in 70 new jobs in A/NZ to support the general availability of its sovereign cloud capabilities.