Atturra opens up Hong Kong office

Steve Ng (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Atturra has opened up an office in Hong Kong for regional sales opportunities and to expand its data and integration services business further into the Asia Pacific region.



Considered the next step in Atturra’s Data and Integration business, the new office will be led by former Boomi sales director for North Asia Steve Ng and will include a team of employees with experience operating in Hong Kong.

This expansion marks the fourth country Atturra has a presence in, coming after Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

“The addition of an office in Hong Kong will help us to further support our growing Boomi business through having local Boomi-certified experts on the ground to serve our clients,” said Jason Frost, executive general manager for Atturra Data and Integration. “We will also be able to offer them Atturra’s wider expertise throughout their enterprise data journey.”

Atturra expanded into Singapore in May 2021 by then-subsidiary Anatas when its parent company was previously known as FTS Group. It then moved into New Zealand a month later.

“We’re looking forward to the Hong Kong office further accelerating the growth our Data and Integration business is seeing in all our markets of operation, driven in part by an uptick in demand from enterprises wanting to extract maximum value from their data to support more informed decisions and effective business strategies,” added Atturra CEO Stephen Kowal.