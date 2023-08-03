Menu
Trellix upgrades Ingram Micro distie deal for A/NZ

Includes a newly established Trellix Centre of Excellence.

Tim Ament (Ingram Micro)

Credit: Ingram Micro

Cyber security vendor Trellix has upgraded its distribution agreement with Ingram Micro for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The two companies will establish the Trellix Centre of Excellence, which will provide dedicated technical, sales and marketing assistance, 24/7 support, training and resources on the vendor’s extended detection and response (XDR) platform, as well as partner enablement.

This agreement follows similar models taken up in the US and the Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands and Luxemburg).

“The XDR market is an exciting area for us to continue building in A/NZ and we believe that by combining our heritage, resources and expertise with Trellix, we can provide comprehensive security solutions in the market, enabling organisations to remediate against cybercrimes,” said Tim Ament, Ingram Micro senior vice president and country chief executive for A/NZ.

Sam Henderson, managing director of channels and alliances for Asia Pacific and Japan at Trellix, added that distribution plays a “critical role” in expanding the vendor’s partner ecosystem in A/NZ.

“As today’s organisations constantly struggle with the volume and frequency of cyberattacks, the Trellix Centre of Excellence we are building with Ingram Micro brings people, processes, and technology together to enhance security efficacy and confidence for our partners and customers,” he said.

Trellix’s expanded distribution arrangement with Ingram Micro comes months after the distributor signed up Palo Alto Networks in late May to bring its full range of artificial intelligence- (AI) powered security technologies to the A/NZ market.

This included its Prisma Access, Prisma Cloud and Cortex security solutions.


