Menu
Cloudera taps ex-ASG president Charles Sansbury as new CEO

Cloudera taps ex-ASG president Charles Sansbury as new CEO

Takes over from Rob Beardon.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Charles Sansbury (Cloudera)

Charles Sansbury (Cloudera)

Credit: Supplied

Cloudera has appointed former ASG Technologies president and CEO Charles Sansbury as its new CEO to focus on business growth acceleration.

He takes over the role from Rob Beardon, who exited the business in June.

Sansbury has extensive leadership experience in the software industry. Prior to his time at ASG, he held senior leadership roles at The Attachmate Group and Vignette, as well a brief six-month stint at Micro Focus.

“In his twenty-plus years in corporate leadership roles, Charles has architected and led successful business strategies and operational initiatives that have delivered accelerated business growth,” said Jeff Hawn, chairman of the board of directors.

“His leadership will drive Cloudera’s exciting hybrid data strategy in the era of AI that enables companies to benefit from all their data.”

Sansbury said he was confident confident the company will continue to execute on its product leadership position and growth initiatives.

“I was drawn to Cloudera for the quality of its team, its world-class customers and its position as a technology leader delivering critical enterprise AI capabilities,” he added.

In November, the vendor launched its new Partner Network program aimed at recognising and rewarding partners for their contribution to the vendor’s go-to-market success.

The redesigned program replaced the Cloudera Connect partner program as part of efforts to help partners guide their customers to adopt modern data strategies based on the Cloudera hybrid data platform.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags cloudera

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 