Commvault joins AWS ISV program

Data protection and management solutions vendor Commvault has joined Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) ISV Workload Migration Program.

Through the program, the vendor claims it can help accelerate customers’ migration to AWS through promotional credits and enhanced technical support.

This is an expanded partnership between the two organisations and a continued integration of its services.

“Our partnership with Commvault is predicated on providing our joint customers with the best cloud experience – from enterprise-class data protection and management to efficiencies that speed business outcomes while minimising cost savings,” said Hitesh Kumeria, global lead for AWS' ISV Workload Migration Program.

“With the addition of Commvault to our ISV Workload Migration Program and their attainment of multiple Service Ready Program designations, we are doubling down on our commitment to jointly solving our customers’ data challenges and delivering a clear path to the cloud.”

Additionally, Commvault has attained multiple AWS Service Ready Program designations, which means its software is now validated as AWS Graviton, AWS PrivateLink and Amazon Linux Ready for its Backup & Recovery product.

Commvault achieved the designations following a validation process conducted by AWS Partner Solutions Architects to ensure its solution aligns to the “well-architected” framework and best practices defined by Amazon.

For instance, to be AWS Graviton Ready, partners must be able to ensure that customers realise the best price-performance for data management by leveraging AWS Graviton processors while also helping them meet their shared sustainability responsibilities.

To be AWS PrivateLink Ready, partners must ensure that customers can secure their traffic between virtual private cloud (VPCs) and on-premises without exposing data to the internet.

As for being AWS Linux Ready, partners must enable customers to leverage Amazon’s performance and Amazon Linux to drive data protection of Amazon EC2 and other AWS services.

“For years, Commvault has offered the widest breadth of cloud native support for AWS workloads, ensuring customers’ data is secure throughout their entire cloud journey,” said Michael Fasulo, director of product management at Commvault.

“Today we take that one step further by joining the AWS ISV Workload Migration program and having our solution validated for AWS Graviton, AWS PrivateLink, and Amazon Linux as part of the AWS Service Ready Program.”