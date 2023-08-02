Menu
Databricks names Adam Beavis as new country lead

Databricks names Adam Beavis as new country lead

The appointment bolsters Databricks' growth and expansion strategy in A/NZ which is a key market in the region.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments

Data analytics platform Databricks has hired Adam Beavis as vice president and country manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

The appointment bolsters Databricks' growth and expansion strategy in A/NZ which is a key market in the region.  

In his new role, Beavis will be responsible for leading A/NZ business and driving data lakehouse adoption across a range of industries, including retail, enterprise, FSI, digital natives, government and natural resources, mining and utilities. 

Prior to joining Databricks, Beavis served as the managing director of AWS cloud management platform, Stax and spent eight years at AWS and has also worked for Red Hat, Thomas Duryea Consulting, CommVault, and VMware. 

“We’re thrilled to have Adam join our leadership team to help supercharge our growth throughout A/NZ,” Asia Pacific and Japan senior vice president and general manager, Ed Lenta said. 

“He brings with him a wealth of experience and proven track record in helping businesses solve their technology problems, and I have every confidence that he will play a critical role in the future of innovation and lakehouse adoption in the region, helping local customers understand the potential of data and AI on a unified platform.” 

In July, Databricks hired former Salesforce veteran Cecily Ng as its general manager for ASEAN to drive lakehouse adoption and strengthen its presence across the region.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Databricks

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 