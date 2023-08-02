Generative AI usage gains traction among enterprises

The report is based on an online survey conducted in April, which received responses from 1,684 participants globally across multiple industry sectors, company sizes, and functional specialties.

Nearly 22 per cent of the respondents said they are using generative AI for their work. This usage was highest in the technology sector, and among respondents from North America, the report showed.

Industry verticals, including financial services, retail, professional services, and healthcare were also using generative AI but trailed behind the technology sector, according to the report.

“While our estimates suggest that tech companies, unsurprisingly, are poised to see the highest impact from gen AI — adding value equivalent to as much as 9 per cent of global industry revenue — knowledge-based industries such as banking (up to 5 per cent), pharmaceuticals, and medical products (also up to 5 per cent), and education (up to 4 per cent) could experience significant effects as well,” the report said.

In contrast, manufacturing-based industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and advanced electronics could experience less disruptive effects due to limitations of the new technology’s usage in these industries as most work requires physical labour, the report said.

The findings also showed that the most commonly reported uses of generative AI are in marketing, sales, product development, and service operations.

Almost 14 per cent of the respondents said their organisation was using generative AI in the marketing and sales division, followed by 13 per cent and 10 per cent of the respondents saying their organisations were making use of the new AI technology across product development and service operations, respectively.

Marketing use cases of generative AI, as per the report, included crafting text documents, summarising documents, and personalised marketing. Other functions were found to be using generative AI to identify customer needs, draft technical documents, create new product designs, and forecast trends.