Logicalis Australia hires Data Engine’s Tim Davoren as cyber sec head

Tim Davoren (Logicalis Australia) Credit: Logicalis Australia

Logicalis Australia has appointed former Data Engines managing consultant and director Tim Davoren as its head of cyber security.



Having been in the role for over a month, Davoren’s hire is part of Logicalis’ local strategy of accelerating its cyber security market activities, the managed solutions provider (MSP) said.

His most recent roles were at Data Engines and Evercom Networks, according to his LinkedIn Profile – positions he held for over 12 and 16 years, respectively.

Additionally, he has also previously worked at ENSTOR and Reactive Group, bringing 25 years total of cyber security experience to Logicalis.

“Tim will continue to strengthen our already comprehensive portfolio of cyber security solutions, driving powerful partnerships to cement Logicalis' position as a cyber security leader,” said Naveen Shettar, director of services at Logicalis Australia.

“Leveraging and building on our extensive technical and strategic expertise, Tim will play a vital role in helping our customers balance risk and innovation. His addition to our team further solidifies our commitment to providing best in class cyber security services and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make in driving growth and building on our reputation as a trusted security partner.”

Davoren’s appointment comes less than a month after the MSP hired Miranda Walker as enterprise business development manager back in early July.