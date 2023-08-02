Menu
Logicalis Australia hires Data Engine’s Tim Davoren as cyber sec head

Logicalis Australia hires Data Engine’s Tim Davoren as cyber sec head

Brings 25 years of cyber security experience to the role.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Tim Davoren (Logicalis Australia)

Tim Davoren (Logicalis Australia)

Credit: Logicalis Australia

Logicalis Australia has appointed former Data Engines managing consultant and director Tim Davoren as its head of cyber security.

Having been in the role for over a month, Davoren’s hire is part of Logicalis’ local strategy of accelerating its cyber security market activities, the managed solutions provider (MSP) said.

His most recent roles were at Data Engines and Evercom Networks, according to his LinkedIn Profile – positions he held for over 12 and 16 years, respectively.

Additionally, he has also previously worked at ENSTOR and Reactive Group, bringing 25 years total of cyber security experience to Logicalis.

“Tim will continue to strengthen our already comprehensive portfolio of cyber security solutions, driving powerful partnerships to cement Logicalis' position as a cyber security leader,” said Naveen Shettar, director of services at Logicalis Australia.

“Leveraging and building on our extensive technical and strategic expertise, Tim will play a vital role in helping our customers balance risk and innovation. His addition to our team further solidifies our commitment to providing best in class cyber security services and we are excited to see the positive impact he will make in driving growth and building on our reputation as a trusted security partner.”

Davoren’s appointment comes less than a month after the MSP hired Miranda Walker as enterprise business development manager back in early July. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags LogicalisLogicalis Australia

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 