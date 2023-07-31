Madison bolsters connectivity through Teltonika A/NZ distie deal

Paul Calabro (Madison Technologies) Credit: Madison Technologies

Queensland-based networking and communications distributor Madison Technologies has bolstered its connectivity portfolio through signing a deal with Teltonika Networks for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

The deal sees Madison expand its portfolio with Teltonika’s full cellular range of products, including 5G-ready devices and its remote management service – the latter of which allowing users to monitor and manage connected devices from anywhere.

Additionally, Madison claimed that the combination of Teltonika’s connectivity technologies with the distributor’s industry knowledge would result in being able to provide businesses with the ability to “optimise their operations, increase safety and productivity and accelerate their digital transformation”.

"Their [Teltonika] resilient and ruggedised solutions perfectly complement our expertise in the OT [operational technology] sector, allowing us to deliver comprehensive, connectivity solutions to our customers,” said Paul Calabro, CEO at Madison Technologies.

Additionally, Giedrius Kukauskas, CEO at Teltonika, echoed Madison’s sentiments, that the distributor's understanding of the OT sector and its “commitment to delivering innovative solutions” align with the vendor's business mission.

“Together, we can provide comprehensive, future-proof connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of critical operational environments," Kukauskas added.