Rapid7 hires ex-Qualtrics talent Anita Moorhouse as APJ partner director

Anita Moorhouse (Rapid7) Credit: Rapid7

Cyber security software vendor Rapid7 has hired former Qualtrics talent Anita Moorhouse as partner director for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Based in Melbourne, Moorhouse’s appointment is the first time an APJ partner director has been located in-region, the vendor claimed. ARN understands the APJ region was previously managed in the UK by Tim Goodwin, director of international channel partnerships. After Moorhouse's appointment, Goodwin's major focus will shift towards Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Both Moorhouse and Goodwin report to Alex Page, VP of global channel and emerging technology sales at Rapid7, who said that Moorhouse’s leadership will be “instrumental in reinforcing and expanding our partner strategy and operations across the APJ region”.

“Anita has a proven track record in building high-performing partner ecosystems — at significant scale — and she will further enhance Rapid7’s position and presence with our partners,” he said.

That track record includes her time at Qualtrics, where she held the position of head of partner ecosystem for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) for close to a year and a half. Additionally, she has also worked in partner-facing roles at Collibra, Google and Microsoft.

She has also done time at VMware, Research In Motion, Macquarie Telecom, AAPT and Telstra, among other companies, representing over 30 years of experience in the technology industry in total.

“I am passionate about the channel and look forward to collaborating with our partners for mutual success as we deliver industry-leading, best in-class technologies and services alongside noteworthy research and strategic expertise to end customers,” Moorhouse added.

Moorhouse's appointment comes months after former VMware senior director Rob Dooley was hired as the vendor's VP for the APJ region back in November last year.