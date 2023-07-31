Menu
NBN Co hooks up 2M more premises with fibre upgrades

Currently covering 61 per cent of the country, which includes 4.4 million households.

NBN Co has hooked up an additional two million premises across the country with upgrades to full fibre connections on the National Broadband Network (NBN).

The ongoing upgrade, which was announced in November 2021 for an initial 200,000 premises, sees NBN Co bring fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) and fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) connections over to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP). In February 2023, the rollout covered an additional million premises.

In total, NBN Co stated the connection upgrade is at 61 per cent of the country, which includes 4.4 million households.

With the lates update, this means the eligible premises can change their plans to receive speeds of close to 1 Gbps, the network builder claimed.

“Customers are consuming more data than ever to do the things they love like streaming 4K on multiple devices, online education, next level gaming, conference calls and uploading and downloading large files for work,” said NBN Co chief customer officer Anna Perrin.

“The need for broadband will reach levels never seen before over the next decade as the internet transforms the world and how we live so we are growing the network to stay ahead of that demand.”

The network builder added that NBN Co is on track to upgrading 10 million premises, representing up 90 per cent of homes and businesses across Australia, to full fibre connections by the end of 2025. 


