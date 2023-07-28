Menu
Leader expands its memory portfolio with G.Skill deal

Leader expands its memory portfolio with G.Skill deal

The deal covers the vendor’s whole range of products.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Leader

Leader has signed a distribution agreement with Taiwanese computer hardware and accessory vendor G.Skill, gaining access to its whole portfolio, including its memory products.

The collaboration was labelled by Leader as a “significant milestone” and “a natural fit”, with the vendor’s portfolio expected to “meet the demands of both mainstream users and technology enthusiasts”.

G.Skill distribution manager for Asia Lilian Huang said that through the deal, the vendor is aiming to reach a broader customer base by offering its memory products to a diverse audience of users.

Meanwhile, Leader director of product and sales Simon Yang said G.Skill’s range will be stocked across its five warehouses, which are located in Lidcombe, NSW; Clayton, Victoria; Salisbury, Queensland; Osborne Park, WA and Adelaide, SA.

The deal with G.Skill comes months after Leader struck a  multi-million dollar deal to acquire unified communications distributor and manufacturer of networking and communication equipment Alloy Computer Products in May.

As a result, Leader claimed it became the largest unified communications solutions provider in the Australian market. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags leaderG.SKILL

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 