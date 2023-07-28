Leader expands its memory portfolio with G.Skill deal

The deal covers the vendor’s whole range of products.

Credit: Leader

Leader has signed a distribution agreement with Taiwanese computer hardware and accessory vendor G.Skill, gaining access to its whole portfolio, including its memory products.



The collaboration was labelled by Leader as a “significant milestone” and “a natural fit”, with the vendor’s portfolio expected to “meet the demands of both mainstream users and technology enthusiasts”.

G.Skill distribution manager for Asia Lilian Huang said that through the deal, the vendor is aiming to reach a broader customer base by offering its memory products to a diverse audience of users.

Meanwhile, Leader director of product and sales Simon Yang said G.Skill’s range will be stocked across its five warehouses, which are located in Lidcombe, NSW; Clayton, Victoria; Salisbury, Queensland; Osborne Park, WA and Adelaide, SA.

The deal with G.Skill comes months after Leader struck a multi-million dollar deal to acquire unified communications distributor and manufacturer of networking and communication equipment Alloy Computer Products in May.

As a result, Leader claimed it became the largest unified communications solutions provider in the Australian market.