Menu
Atturra partners with Denodo for data fabric, mesh services

Atturra partners with Denodo for data fabric, mesh services

Improving its data and integration capabilities.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Jason Frost (Atturra)

Jason Frost (Atturra)

Credit: Atturra

Atturra has partnered with US-based data management software vendor Denodo to deliver data fabric and data mesh capabilities for enterprises. 

According to the publicly listed managed services provider (MSP), the partnership improves its data and integration skillset. 

“We were looking for a way to give business users an easy, unified, data access layer, where data would remain ‘in-situ’ but where we could surface the relevant data in real-time for secure consumption,” said Jason Frost, executive general manager for data and integration at Atturra

“Denodo’s logical data fabric and data mesh capabilities solve this problem. We can create a virtual data abstraction layer on top of any on-prem and/or cloud data source and Denodo provides data management and governance while eliminating replication and risk.” 

Alex Hoehl, VP of business development for Asia Pacific at Denodo, added that the deal will see both businesses expand their reach. 

“The new partnership positions us to jointly deliver the most modern and agile data integration and management platform powered by data virtualisation,” he said.

Atturra partnering with Denodo comes days after it partnered with governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor Torque Software to sell and support its solutions. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DenodoAtturra

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 