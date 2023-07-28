Atturra partners with Denodo for data fabric, mesh services

Jason Frost (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Atturra has partnered with US-based data management software vendor Denodo to deliver data fabric and data mesh capabilities for enterprises.

According to the publicly listed managed services provider (MSP), the partnership improves its data and integration skillset.

“We were looking for a way to give business users an easy, unified, data access layer, where data would remain ‘in-situ’ but where we could surface the relevant data in real-time for secure consumption,” said Jason Frost, executive general manager for data and integration at Atturra.

“Denodo’s logical data fabric and data mesh capabilities solve this problem. We can create a virtual data abstraction layer on top of any on-prem and/or cloud data source and Denodo provides data management and governance while eliminating replication and risk.”

Alex Hoehl, VP of business development for Asia Pacific at Denodo, added that the deal will see both businesses expand their reach.

“The new partnership positions us to jointly deliver the most modern and agile data integration and management platform powered by data virtualisation,” he said.

Atturra partnering with Denodo comes days after it partnered with governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor Torque Software to sell and support its solutions.