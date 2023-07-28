Menu
Telstra helps usher in ‘cyber wardens’ graduates

Aimed at upskilling small business owners.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

A joint venture including Telstra has seen roughly 50 members of a new program graduate as “cyber wardens”, equipping them with skills to protect their businesses and customers.

The Cyber Wardens program, which is being run in conjunction with the Commonwealth Bank and advocacy body Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA) in addition to the telco, aims to provide small businesses with skills to protect themselves and their businesses from cyber threats.

Included in this initial wave of the program, which was held in Melbourne, were over 40 Telstra small business customers, staff and COSBOA members.

The training touches on areas such as cyber security inspections and risk audits, password and data protection and suspicious activity reporting.

Telstra small business executive Anne Da Cunha claimed the Cyber Wardens program helped businesses with identifying threats and protecting their customers and their data.

Meanwhile, COSBOA CEO Luke Achterstraat said that it was “essential” to upskill business owners with cyber protection skills.

Cyber threats to our small businesses impact Australian supply chains and our whole economy, so it is essential that we build a cyber-smart small business workforce that acts as a frontline defence against cyber threats,” he said.

“Anyone can be a Cyber Warden — you don’t have to be tech-savvy or an IT wizard to put your hand up, the program is a fit-for-purpose solution for small business.”

The next stage of the program is expected to take place in early August in Wagga Wagga, NSW.


