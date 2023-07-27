WA’s Landgate looking for managed app services partner

To enter after its existing ICT service provider’s contract has expired.

Western Australia government land authority agency Landgate is looking for a partner to supply refreshed managed applications services.



According to a document on Tenders WA, Landgate’s agreement with its existing ICT service provider is expiring and now requires an update.

The required partner will need to provide service operation, service management, end user support and project services.

During the time of its last contract, Landgate went through “significant structural and cultural change”, which included reintroducing an in-house service integration and management layer that was handled by the current service provider.

To support this, the authority began rebuilding its internal ICT capability, which is where the prospective partner comes in.

In the past, its managed applications had been considered to be lacking in flexibility, adaptability and responsiveness. As such, the need to replace its core managed applications was flagged in 2015 as part of a wider look at updating its ICT strategy.

Now, Landgate’s registration services suite has been modernised and is also in the process of modernising its valuation services suite of managed applications, with focus now being placed on updating critical location services and corporate services managed applications.

Interested partners have until 15 September to submit their responses.