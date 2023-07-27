Menu
Kyndryl guns for $47B managed security services market with new offerings

Expands the capabilities and presence of its $2 billion (annual revenue) Security and Resiliency practice.

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has significantly expanded its cyber security services as it vies for a larger slice of the US$47 billion managed cyber security services market. 

Kyndryl has expanded the capabilities and presence of its Security and Resiliency practice, which generates US$2 billion in annual revenue, through the launch of Security Operations as a platform.

The new service features a centralised and unified management system and enables customers to retain existing security technology and delivery investments while fortifying their operations. 

This is delivered through global centres that validate the data handled in specific locations to help customers meet compliance and data processing requirements. 

"We created an industry-leading portfolio of Kyndryl security services that are specifically built for the modern needs of cyber security teams by incorporating flexibility at the core," Kyndryl Security and Resiliency global practice lead Kris Lovejoy said. 

"Traditional security operations centres and platforms typically are rigid – they often implement a one-size-fits-all approach and don't adapt to the changing needs of the business. Our Security Operations as a platform centralise existing security investments, utilise hybrid teams and continuously adapt for the changing threat landscape."  

Kyndryl offers comprehensive advisory, implementation and managed services focused on core building blocks of modern security operations including managed detection and response (MDR), security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and vulnerability management. 

Kyndryl customers can choose and deploy new capabilities based on their changing business requirements with cyber resilience experts and Kyndryl Consult partners facilitating the design and evolution of customer security operations journeys by assessing the status of current security operations environments, creating recommendations for the optimal future state and collaborating on an implementation and transition plan.

Kyndryl experts will manage customer infrastructures and monitor the environment for security disruptions through its network of global security operations centres.   

On top of this, Kyndryl has launched security operations centres in Italy, Canada, Hungary and Spain, with plans for additional centres based in India and Japan by the end of the year.

The Security Operations as a platform capabilities will be fully integrated into Kyndryl Bridge by the end of Kyndryl's current fiscal year, which finishes in March 2024. Through this integration, customers will enhance the security visibility of their Kyndryl managed IT estate.

Last month, Kyndryl launched a cyber security incident response and forensics (CSIRF) service


