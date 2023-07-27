Menu
ServiceNow promotes Detlef Krause as its new APAC president

ServiceNow promotes Detlef Krause as its new APAC president

Expands partnership with KPMG

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Detlef Krause (ServiceNow)

Detlef Krause (ServiceNow)

Credit: ServiceNow

ServiceNow has promoted Detlef Krause as its new president for Asia Pacific (APAC). 

Stepping up from his role of vice president of general manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) central, Krause’s promotion was announced on LinkedIn, who came into the role as of 1 July.

In his former position, ServiceNow claimed Krause’s leadership played a “pivotal role in making EMEA central one of our most successful businesses worldwide”.

In addition to his time at ServiceNow, where he has worked for more than four years, he has also worked at SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft and Orange Business Services, among other companies.

At the same time as unveiling Krause’s promotion, the enterprise software and workplace management platform also announced an expanded partnership with KPMG to “reimagine finance, supply chain and procurement operations,” building on a decade-long relationship the two companies share.

The targeting of these three areas comes as ServiceNow estimates that by 2025, there will be an $11 billion market for sourcing and procurement operations. Additionally, the platform vendor also claimed that there is a “multibillion‑dollar opportunity” for finance and supply chain solutions.

Specifically, the partnership is to focus on intelligent automation, low-code, generative artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise risk management.

“In this new era of our long‑standing partnership with KPMG, we’re injecting a step‑function increase in speed for our customers’ business architecture,” said ServiceNow chairman and CEO Bill McDermott.

“Our co‑developed AI‑driven solutions will maximise productivity and profitability across finance, supply chain and procurement operations.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags kpmgServiceNow

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 