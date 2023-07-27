Menu
rhipe boosts storage portfolio with Wasabi APAC distie deal

rhipe boosts storage portfolio with Wasabi APAC distie deal

Includes Wasabi’s hot cloud storage solutions and other products and services.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Warren Nolan (Crayon)

Warren Nolan (Crayon)

Credit: rhipe

Cloud storage vendor Wasabi Technologies has signed a distribution deal with rhipe, covering the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The deal includes Wasabi’s hot cloud storage solutions and other products and services, such as CloudNAS and Wasabi Surveillance Cloud, and is immediately available on rhipe’s PRISM platform. The distributor’s parent, Crayon, claimed Wasabi’s solutions add “a hyper competitive offering to rhipe’s portfolio”.

“Providing our partners with solutions that optimise budget allocations is core to our channel strategy and Wasabi delivers benefits needed to maximise the value and return on cloud investments,” claimed Warren Nolan, SVP of channel and strategy at Crayon APAC.

“This agreement provides partners with a top-notch cloud storage service for their customers at an extremely competitive price point. Wasabi’s technology is a strong addition to the solution mix required for cost optimised data management in cloud environments, including hybrid and multi cloud. We’re excited to have Wasabi onboard.” 

Additionally, the agreement is expected to further Wasabi’s expansion plans in the region, according to the vendor’s managing director of channels for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Craig Stoackdale.

“Data growth has now reached unprecedented levels, and storage and backup costs are front of mind for customers in Australia and across the region,” said Stockdale.

“Wasabi provides simple pricing structures for cloud storage that is fast, secure, and scalable, and eliminates the egress and API request fees charged by other vendors. Our agreement with rhipe ensures channel partners will benefit from our differentiated solutions and it’s a great step forward for Wasabi’s evolution across A/NZ and APAC.” 

Earlier this month, Crayon integrated nine vendors into its product portfolio following the 2021 acquisition of rhipe and its subsidiary EMT Distribution.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags RhipeCrayonWasabi Technologies

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

SustainTech

Join key decision-makers within Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) that have the power to affect real change and drive sustainable practices. SustainTech will bridge the gap between ambition and tangible action, promoting strategies that attendees can use in their day-to-day operations within their business.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 