rhipe boosts storage portfolio with Wasabi APAC distie deal

Warren Nolan (Crayon) Credit: rhipe

Cloud storage vendor Wasabi Technologies has signed a distribution deal with rhipe, covering the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



The deal includes Wasabi’s hot cloud storage solutions and other products and services, such as CloudNAS and Wasabi Surveillance Cloud, and is immediately available on rhipe’s PRISM platform. The distributor’s parent, Crayon, claimed Wasabi’s solutions add “a hyper competitive offering to rhipe’s portfolio”.

“Providing our partners with solutions that optimise budget allocations is core to our channel strategy and Wasabi delivers benefits needed to maximise the value and return on cloud investments,” claimed Warren Nolan, SVP of channel and strategy at Crayon APAC.

“This agreement provides partners with a top-notch cloud storage service for their customers at an extremely competitive price point. Wasabi’s technology is a strong addition to the solution mix required for cost optimised data management in cloud environments, including hybrid and multi cloud. We’re excited to have Wasabi onboard.”

Additionally, the agreement is expected to further Wasabi’s expansion plans in the region, according to the vendor’s managing director of channels for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), Craig Stoackdale.

“Data growth has now reached unprecedented levels, and storage and backup costs are front of mind for customers in Australia and across the region,” said Stockdale.

“Wasabi provides simple pricing structures for cloud storage that is fast, secure, and scalable, and eliminates the egress and API request fees charged by other vendors. Our agreement with rhipe ensures channel partners will benefit from our differentiated solutions and it’s a great step forward for Wasabi’s evolution across A/NZ and APAC.”

Earlier this month, Crayon integrated nine vendors into its product portfolio following the 2021 acquisition of rhipe and its subsidiary EMT Distribution.