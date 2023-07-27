Cradlepoint launches new MSP program in APAC

John Boladian (Cradlepoint) Credit: Cradlepoint

Wireless networking vendor Cradlepoint has unveiled a new managed services provider (MSP) partner program for the Asia Pacific region.

The Cradlepoint MSP Partner Program was redesigned to better align with the MSP business model and based of the vendor’s existing partner program.

Specific new enhancements include updated benefits and requirements that align with the MSP practice as well as dedicated MSP onboarding and marketing support team members.

Additionally, partners can expect an “MSP-specific price list” providing stock keeping units (SKUs) with pricing, packaging and functionality designed to meet the needs of MSPs and their customers.

Furthermore, Cradlepoint stated that there will be planned NetCloud Manager enhancements exclusively for MSPs and “white glove” logistics support.

What’s more, Cradlepoint promises to develop an MSP Playbook, which is set to launch in the second half of the year.

As part of the playbook, partners will receive guidance on their market opportunity, use cases and success stories, marketing, sales, training support, and a full program review.

The vendor shared that the playbook is designed to “support MSPs further” as they work with Cradlepoint to create and deliver managed networking and cloud-based services as key components in their offerings.

“5G is an essential WAN infrastructure, and we are seeing firsthand how our partners are leveraging the technology to enable agile and secure connectivity for their customers while creating new market opportunities for their own business,” said John Boladian, vice president of partner sales of Asia Pacific at Cradlepoint.

“We are ‘all channel, all the time,’ meaning our partners are an extension of our company. As our channel program has grown globally, we have listened and worked with our partners to evolve and enhance our programs, including this very important step of supporting their managed service offerings.”