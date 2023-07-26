Atturra partners with Torque Software for GRC

Richard Hill (Atturra) Credit: Atturra

Atturra has partnered with governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor Torque Software to sell and support its solutions.

Torque’s product, Lighthouse, is a commercial-off-the-shelf application that aims to streamline GRC processes, with the vendor claiming its usage in over 30 organisations, some of which being federal government agencies.

As part of the deal, Torque will provide Atturra with sales training and marketing resources, while Attura will give Torque access to its existing client base and complimentary implementation services including change and adoption, project management, data and integration.

The deal makes Atturra the SaaS vendor’s first go-to-market partner, with the publicly listed managed services provider (MSP) claiming that Torque will be able to “significantly” scale up its business, expand further into public sector and grow into the local government, education and utilities industries.

“Torque Software is an Australian-owned provider of comprehensive GRC solutions with a strong portfolio of federal government customers. Its solution set developed over 14 years to satisfy Australian compliance will add real value for our clients,” said Richard Hill, executive general manager of Atturra Business Applications.

“Not only does the product set fit well into organisations that require a strong compliance and regulatory framework, but also into Atturra’s traditional markets, namely education, local government and utilities, all of which have extensive requirements to manage and report on GRC.”

Atturra's deal with Torque comes nearly a week after it acquired Sydney-based human resources technology provider Silverdrop for roughly $3 million.