Asus acknowledges top Aussie partners

Asus has acknowledged its top-performing Australian partners during last year at its Asus Business Partner Awards for 2022.



According to the PC vendor, the awards recognise Asus’ partners’ “display towards the brand”.

“Despite challenges within the global economy and PC market, our A/NZ [Australian and New Zealand] partners display a tenacious commitment to achieving strong results and ASUS too remains highly resilient as we continue to work with our partners to provide innovative solutions to customers,” said Emma Ou, Asia Pacific strategy planning director/regional head of Asus A/NZ- System Business Group.

“At Asus, our partners are critical to our business success in the region and we are appreciative of the successes they continue to achieve. Congratulations to all our partners and award winners who help us establish our brand better in this sector. We look forward to working with them closely in the years ahead.”

Taking out Commercial Partner of the Year was Computer Alliance, with its managing director Jason Puschmann saying that the award was “a testament of our team's outstanding achievement and unwavering dedication which has played a pivotal role in our continued success and commitment to our partnership”.

Meanwhile, Learning With Technologies won Growth Partner of the Year alongside Queensland Computers. Education Partner of the Year and Chrome Education Development Partner of the Year both went to Solution One, while Chrome Enterprise Development Partner of the Year was awarded to Geeks On Tap.

CDM Australia scored Government Partner of the Year, Synnex Australia was crowned Commercial Distributor of the Year and ASI Solutions took home Strategic Partner of the Year.