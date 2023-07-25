Wiise launches new partner program in Australia

Already counts five partners within its ecosystem, all at the Elite level.

Stephen McNulty (Wiise) Credit: Wiise

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform Wiise has launched its inaugural partner program in Australia, aiming to accelerate growth for its channel ecosystem.

Simply named the Wiise Partner Program, the program contains the three tiers of Select, Premium and Elite, with existing partners tiered based on the status of their Wiise practice, engagement quality and support capability, among other factors. Wiise claims the program will enable it to “forge deeper links, enhance collaboration and align with market needs and opportunities”.

Additionally new program already counts KPMG Australia, Momentum Software Solutions, Solutions+, Stratus Consulting Group, and Wild Tech as partners within its ecosystem, with each company being granted the top Elite status.

While specifics on the benefits for each tier are currently unknown, a Wiise spokesperson said partners will receive referral fees, early pipeline/lead access, early roadmap visibility and marketing support. More details are expected to be released when Wiise launches its Partner Directory.

Spearheading the program is Wiise COO Stephen McNulty, who joined the company in November last year and was tasked at the time of his initial appointment with driving the program.

"We are thrilled to introduce a refined and strategic partnership program tailored for our Elite partners,” he said. “Our Elite partners will enjoy unparalleled advantages, including early access to our product roadmaps and key customer focussed initiatives. With this elevated partnership approach, we endeavour to foster enduring and mutually beneficial relationships that drive unparalleled success for our partners and their customers alike.”

Meanwhile, Wiise CEO Charlie Wood claimed the new program is vital for “realising the company’s ambitious growth targets and expansion plans”.

“Wiise has enjoyed spectacular growth over the past couple of years. The new partner program will support our continued expansion by having key partners in major cities and geographic markets,” he added.

“Having partners who are really focused on embracing the cloud ERP opportunities using Wiise is a major step towards our goal of becoming not just an Australian success story but a major global player in ERP.”