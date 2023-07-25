Appian opens new APAC headquarters

Credit: Appian

Low-code platform Appian has opened its new regional headquarters in Sydney, which will serve as a strategic hub in the region.

This premier space will provide a strategic hub for our teams across the region, enabling them to collaborate more effectively with our customers and partners," Appian CPO and co-founder Marc Wilson said.

"Throughout our time in Australia, we have had the privilege of working with exceptional partners who have believed in our vision and worked with us to drive transformative change.

“Our partners will be instrumental in shaping our future growth, expanding our reach, and solidifying our position as the leader in the process automation industry.”

Appian customers include leading financial services, legal, and public sector organisations such as Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Pepper Money, MinterEllison, Queensland Government and recent Appian Innovation Award winners for APJ, Westpac and Helia.

During its Appian World 2023 conference in May, a new partner program was revealed featuring a new structure, updated training access and financial rewards and incentives.

The new program offers an increased focus on value creation, new incentives, “enhanced” training paths and value-delivery support, which contains newly-designed enablement activities, tools and resources.

This includes an “enriched” library of online courses and new interactive content that has been developed by subject matter experts.

In addition, the Appian Partner Community website has also been enhanced with insights, resources and tools.







