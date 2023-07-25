TPG delivers mobile private network for coal miner Yancoal

The project spanned 12 months and also involved the telco's network technology partner Nokia.

Credit: Yancoal

TPG Telecom has delivered a mobile private network (MPN) for coal mining company Yancoal at its tier one Mount Thorley Warkworth site in the Hunter Valley.



Yancoal operates 11 coal mines across NSW, Queensland and Western Australia, producing a mix of premium thermal, semi-soft coking and pulverised coal injection (PCI) coal for exporting.

At its Mount Thorley Warkworth mine, TPG deployed a standalone mobile network to cover the site, which, alongside TPG’s public network, utilises low-band spectrum. Prior to TPG's involvement, Yancoal was using a wireless network and was resorting to using pen and paper to make notes and log work because the wireless network was not capable of providing connectivity around the site.

The whole project took 12 months and saw TPG work alongside its network technology partner Nokia.

As a result, network coverage rose from 60 per cent to roughly 99 per cent. Additionally, the MPN has paved the way for Yancoal personnel to upgrade to wireless-enabled devices for communication.

“This is a game- changer for Mount Thorley Warkworth. Improved connectivity means we can track and communicate with our vehicles and equipment in real- time, helping us decrease downtime and improve the efficiency of our fleet,” said Yancoal ICT general manager Graham Slattery.

“TPG Telecom’s MPN provides us with the critical performance information we need to ensure we are maximising loading, queuing, and delivery times across the entire pit without interruptions.

“The MPN also gives us the connectivity required to roll out collision awareness and fatigue management systems across the fleet, further supporting our continuous commitment to safety.”

Slattery added that the project was a “true partnership” between Yancoal and the telco.

“By taking the time to work together to understand the specific needs of our site and the resources sector, we are now the envy of other operators in the region, because we now have the best network,” he said.

TPG's announced involvement with Yancoal's Hunter Valley-based private network comes more than a month after Village Roadshow said it had completed a refresh of its outdated infrastructure in June, which saw TPG come in to upgrade it with enterprise-grade telco services.