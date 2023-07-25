Menu
Cevo appoints ex-AWS staff Stefan Buchman as CTO

Also joins parent company Connetico’s leadership team.

Credit: Cevo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting partner Cevo has appointed Stefan Buchman, a former principal solutions architect at the cloud giant, as its chief technology officer.

In the newly created role, Buchman will lead the consultancy’s technical initiatives through its next stage of growth, Cevo claimed.

Additionally, Buchman will also join the consultancy's parent company Connetico’s leadership team in a bid to accelerate Cevo’s growth and capability with AWS consulting services.

His most recent role was at Slalom as its senior director, a position he held since January last year. Before this, he was its director of cloud consulting for a nine-month stint.

Then, before his time at Slalom, he was a principal solutions architect at AWS for close to four years.

Additionally, he has also held roles at Avanade, Kloud Solutions and Hewlett-Packard prior to its split, among other roles.

“Stefan’s extensive experience in technology consulting, combined with his strong leadership skills, make him perfectly suited to spearhead our technical and consulting capabilities and elevate Cevo’s offerings," Cevo CEO James Lewis said. 

"We’re confident that his vision and expertise will further extend Cevo’s position as a leading AWS consulting partner and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Meanwhile, Buchman added that Cevo has a “stellar reputation in the industry”.

“I am looking forward to continuing to invest in our teams and technical capabilities, while working collaboratively with AWS as our technology partner to deliver the best outcomes for our customers in their acceleration to and innovation in the cloud,” Buchman said.


